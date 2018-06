“Ci sono almeno 80 testate nucleari di stanza in Medio Oriente. Nessuna è in Iran, ma sono nelle mani di Israele”

There are at least 80 nuclear warheads stationed in the Middle East. None are in #Iran; rather, they're at the fingertips of a warmonger who howls incessantly about fabricated Iranian “ambitions”. Time for an overdue debate on the real threat to the region & beyond. .@SIPRIorg pic.twitter.com/0CdUjaAjZF

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 18, 2018